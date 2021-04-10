Students line up for temperature checks as they returned to in-person classes earlier this month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong education minister urges teachers to ‘consider interests of students’, get tested regularly; 5 new cases expected
- Education secretary Kevin Yeung says that while teachers need to be screened regularly for schools to fully reopen, there are no plans to make testing mandatory
- ‘I hope teachers will consider the interests of students. It’s not difficult at all to get tested and take a jab,’ he says
