Recipients require only one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is made by its unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine won’t be supplied to Hong Kong this year, source says, dashing experts’ hopes of replacement for AstraZeneca shots
- Hong Kong government pulled out of a key part of its agreement with AstraZeneca this week and asked the firm not to deliver the first batch of 7.5 million shots
- Top public health experts say the government needs to come up with more incentives to overcome residents’ ‘vaccine hesitancy’
