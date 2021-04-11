Residents queue for a BioNTech jab in Lai Chi Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘does not need to rush’ to secure a third vaccine; city expecting 15 new Covid-19 cases
- Existing supply from Sinovac and BioNTech is sufficient to cover the population, says government adviser on Covid-19 pandemic
- Most of Sunday’s new cases said to be imported; about two linked to Tuen Mun housing estate at centre of a new cluster
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
