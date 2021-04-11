The government has made it mandatory for visitors to check into restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other businesses with the app or by providing their contact details to the venues. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: contact-tracing ‘Leave Home Safe’ app records 3.8 million downloads – representing over half of Hong Kong’s population
- Information and technology minister Alfred Sit says around 19,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 after being alerted by the app over past two months
- He urges people to use the software to help the government contain the pandemic, and assures data stored by it will not be used for any other purposes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
