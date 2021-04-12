Rules are expected to change soon for those with two Covid-19 vaccine shots, including the ability to visit elderly care facilities. Photo: Bloomberg Rules are expected to change soon for those with two Covid-19 vaccine shots, including the ability to visit elderly care facilities. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong coronavirus: rule changes expected for those with two Covid-19 vaccine shots, including for care homes

  • City leader will announce details of changes at afternoon press conference, source says; 13 new cases logged on Monday, 11 imported
  • Visits to homes for the elderly have been strictly prohibited since last summer when dozens of facilities were hit by outbreaks

Elizabeth Cheung  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 2:40pm, 12 Apr, 2021

