Rules are expected to change soon for those with two Covid-19 vaccine shots, including the ability to visit elderly care facilities. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong coronavirus: rule changes expected for those with two Covid-19 vaccine shots, including for care homes
- City leader will announce details of changes at afternoon press conference, source says; 13 new cases logged on Monday, 11 imported
- Visits to homes for the elderly have been strictly prohibited since last summer when dozens of facilities were hit by outbreaks
