Hong Kong coronavirus: flight ban could send pay skyward for locally hired foreign domestic workers, agency bosses say
- Of 16 Covid-19 cases imported from the Philippines in the past seven days, all carried the new N501Y mutation, which can now trigger a shutdown of all flights from a country
- With demand still high for helpers, those already in the city could command as much as 30 per cent more from employers unable to hire directly from abroad
