Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong coronavirus: flight ban could send pay skyward for locally hired foreign domestic workers, agency bosses say

  • Of 16 Covid-19 cases imported from the Philippines in the past seven days, all carried the new N501Y mutation, which can now trigger a shutdown of all flights from a country
  • With demand still high for helpers, those already in the city could command as much as 30 per cent more from employers unable to hire directly from abroad

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:29am, 14 Apr, 2021

