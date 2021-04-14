Hong Kong’s latest efforts to incentivise coronavirus vaccinations have proved unpopular with some. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Why is Hong Kong’s coronavirus ‘vaccine bubble’ plan already drawing flak, and how does it compare to similar efforts globally?
- In a bid to boost sluggish vaccination rates, Carrie Lam’s new scheme is offering city residents greater freedom, but private businesses are up in arms about rules changes they are being asked to manage
- Countries like Israel offer an example of widespread acceptance of Covid-19 jabs accompanying concrete rewards such as travel passes, but experts warn against pushing Hongkongers too hard
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s latest efforts to incentivise coronavirus vaccinations have proved unpopular with some. Photo: EPA-EFE