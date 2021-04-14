The Hospital Authority is launching a new subsidy scheme that it hopes will relieve some of the burden on public facilities. Photo: Felix Wong
Subsidy scheme will let Hong Kong patients with stable chronic illnesses get private-sector care at public-sector prices
- The public-private partnership programme will allow patients with stable chronic conditions to get “one-stop” consultations and medicine from private practitioners
- Three other similar schemes implemented during the pandemic will also continue on a long-term basis, Hospital Authority says
