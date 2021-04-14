No link between the vaccine and miscarriages has been established as yet. No link between the vaccine and miscarriages has been established as yet.
Coronavirus: two pregnant women in Hong Kong who received BioNTech vaccine suffer miscarriages, but no link to jab confirmed as yet

  • Expert says public should not jump to conclusions before full investigation is completed, as details behind the cases remain unclear
  • Vaccine manufacturer had said its jabs were not ‘routinely recommended’ during pregnancy, unless a person was considered to be at a very high risk of exposure to and complications arising from the coronavirus

Victor Ting

Updated: 11:52pm, 14 Apr, 2021

