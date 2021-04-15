Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS
Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong health director, experts underscore Covid-19 vaccine advice for pregnant women as miscarriages investigated

  • While no link has been established between BioNTech and the two incidents, Dr Constance Chan stresses pregnant women should consult a doctor before using the German-produced jab and avoid Sinovac entirely
  • Restrictions for each vaccine are clearly spelled out for residents, she tells lawmakers at Legco; experts, meanwhile, warn against jumping to conclusions

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:53pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS
Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE