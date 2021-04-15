Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS
Hong Kong health director, experts underscore Covid-19 vaccine advice for pregnant women as miscarriages investigated
- While no link has been established between BioNTech and the two incidents, Dr Constance Chan stresses pregnant women should consult a doctor before using the German-produced jab and avoid Sinovac entirely
- Restrictions for each vaccine are clearly spelled out for residents, she tells lawmakers at Legco; experts, meanwhile, warn against jumping to conclusions
Hong Kong’s director of health on Thursday underscored existing vaccine guidelines for pregnant women in the wake of two miscarriages. Photo: TNS