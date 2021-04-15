Health officials are sending about 50 people into quarantine over a Covid-19 potential outbreak. Photo: Photo: Nora Tam Health officials are sending about 50 people into quarantine over a Covid-19 potential outbreak. Photo: Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong outbreak fears over woman’s Easter gatherings send 50 to quarantine; six new Covid-19 cases confirmed

  • Health authorities take action after 29-year-old, her husband, and five other family members all test positive
  • Couple’s work colleagues in Kowloon Bay and Quarry Bay quarantined, while officials monitoring 14-year-old cousin who took exam with 100 others on Wednesday

Gigi Choy
Updated: 8:01pm, 15 Apr, 2021

