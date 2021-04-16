A woman shows her husband her arm after getting a BioNTech vaccine jab In Lai Chi Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong medical facilities can handle BioNTech jabs once vaccination centres close in September, top official says
- Hospitals and other locations can still inoculate, though on a smaller scale, civil service chief Patrick Nip explains in assuring residents worried the German-made doses could run out before they can consult doctors
- A day earlier, it was revealed that the city’s vaccination programme, now expanded to those aged under 30, would shut down the centres offering BioNTech by late September
