A woman shows her husband her arm after getting a BioNTech vaccine jab In Lai Chi Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong medical facilities can handle BioNTech jabs once vaccination centres close in September, top official says

  • Hospitals and other locations can still inoculate, though on a smaller scale, civil service chief Patrick Nip explains in assuring residents worried the German-made doses could run out before they can consult doctors
  • A day earlier, it was revealed that the city’s vaccination programme, now expanded to those aged under 30, would shut down the centres offering BioNTech by late September

Kanis Leung
Updated: 12:44pm, 16 Apr, 2021

