Parkes Building in the Jordan neighbourhood of Hong Kong was locked down overnight into Saturday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: quarantine for 81 residents of Hong Kong building where man suspected of carrying mutated virus strain was staying; about 20 new cases expected
- Man thought to be infected with N501Y strain was living with girlfriend in Parkes Building, source says
- All asymptomatic residents of the Jordan building ordered into quarantine for 21 days
