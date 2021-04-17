Parkes Building in the Jordan neighbourhood of Hong Kong was locked down overnight into Saturday. Photo: Handout Parkes Building in the Jordan neighbourhood of Hong Kong was locked down overnight into Saturday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: quarantine for 81 residents of Hong Kong building where man suspected of carrying mutated virus strain was staying; about 20 new cases expected

  • Man thought to be infected with N501Y strain was living with girlfriend in Parkes Building, source says
  • All asymptomatic residents of the Jordan building ordered into quarantine for 21 days

Kanis LeungLilian Cheng
Updated: 1:20pm, 17 Apr, 2021

