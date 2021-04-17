A new vaccination-record app is expected to be a crucial tool for a three-stage road map on relaxing restrictions imposed on Hong Kong’s restaurants and bars. Photo: Nora Tam A new vaccination-record app is expected to be a crucial tool for a three-stage road map on relaxing restrictions imposed on Hong Kong’s restaurants and bars. Photo: Nora Tam
A new vaccination-record app is expected to be a crucial tool for a three-stage road map on relaxing restrictions imposed on Hong Kong’s restaurants and bars. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: officials must address privacy concerns before launch of vaccination-record app for Hong Kong restaurants and pubs, industry leaders say

  • Ray Chui, chairman of Institute of Dining Art, says the software should only show the number of vaccine doses customers have received
  • Ben Leung, charter president of the Licensed Bar and Club Association of Hong Kong, calls for transparency over the new app

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 7:02pm, 17 Apr, 2021

