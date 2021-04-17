Special dispensation could be given to Hong Kong residents who are staying on the mainland but want to vote in coming elections. Photo: Felix Wong Special dispensation could be given to Hong Kong residents who are staying on the mainland but want to vote in coming elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Special dispensation could be given to Hong Kong residents who are staying on the mainland but want to vote in coming elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents living in mainland China may be allowed to vote in local elections at special polling stations on city side of border

  • Ministers also reveal the term for newly empowered Election Committee to last five years, but say they are in the dark over what happens next
  • Government puts bill for delivering Beijing’s drastic overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system before Legco for lawmakers to scrutinise for first time

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:53pm, 17 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Special dispensation could be given to Hong Kong residents who are staying on the mainland but want to vote in coming elections. Photo: Felix Wong Special dispensation could be given to Hong Kong residents who are staying on the mainland but want to vote in coming elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Special dispensation could be given to Hong Kong residents who are staying on the mainland but want to vote in coming elections. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE