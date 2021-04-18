Parkes Building in Jordan, where residents have been sent to quarantine. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting 30 cases, mostly imported, while officials double down on warnings of possible surge
- Health authorities also reveal separately that a 63-year-old man was confirmed to be infected seven days after he had received his second dose of the Sinovac vaccine
- Scramble under way to track infection source of city’s first community case of mutant strain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
