Parkes Building in Jordan, where residents have been sent to quarantine. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting 30 cases, mostly imported, while officials double down on warnings of possible surge

  • Health authorities also reveal separately that a 63-year-old man was confirmed to be infected seven days after he had received his second dose of the Sinovac vaccine
  • Scramble under way to track infection source of city’s first community case of mutant strain

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 12:33pm, 18 Apr, 2021

