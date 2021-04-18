People queue for the Sinovac vaccine at Hong Kong Central Library, in Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister in vaccination push, after officials reveal resident was infected despite having two Covid-19 jabs
- Professor Sophia Chan says vaccination not silver bullet to eliminate risk of infection, but makes symptoms less severe
- 63-year-old man catches virus even though he received two shots of Sinovac jab at centre in Tuen Mun
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
