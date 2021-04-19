People queue outside a vaccination centre offering BioNTech jabs earlier this month. Photo: AP
Explainer |
What you need to know about the mutant coronavirus strains in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong has detected its second locally transmitted Covid-19 case involving a mutant strain, raising concerns about its circulation within the community
- So far, three major coronavirus variants have been found in the city that bear the more infectious N501Y mutation but until Friday, all of them were imported
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue outside a vaccination centre offering BioNTech jabs earlier this month. Photo: AP