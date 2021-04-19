People queue for Covid-19 tests at the Harbour City shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: compulsory testing order issued for Hong Kong’s Harbour City after visit by person believed to be carrying mutant strain
- The patient, believed to be the 31-year-old woman confirmed to have the more virulent N501Y strain on Sunday, is said to have visited a dessert shop at the mall
- On Monday morning, queues were snaking around the mall’s outdoor car park where the government had set up a mobile testing station
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue for Covid-19 tests at the Harbour City shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang