Domestic helpers enjoy a day off in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: allow vaccinated domestic workers into Hong Kong, employment agencies urge after two-week ban imposed on Philippines, India and Pakistan
- Head of industry body says at least 70 domestic helpers arrive from the Philippines daily, meaning about 1,000 of them will be affected by the ban
- Indian and Pakistani communities caught unawares by the sudden measure also flag money, job and health concerns for those who could find themselves stranded thousands of miles away from home for lengthy period
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
