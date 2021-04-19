A Department of Health spokesman says they have not received any report of adverse events related to the case. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert in vaccine-mixing research to study case of man who got three doses involving Sinovac, BioNTech
- Professor Ivan Hung from HKU, co-convenor of the government panel on vaccine effects, will meet 32-year-old patient in hospital for tests, on request of authorities
- The man had received a Sinovac shot in between two BioNTech jabs without telling medical staff about his vaccination history
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Department of Health spokesman says they have not received any report of adverse events related to the case. Photo: AFP