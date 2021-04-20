Hong Kong is on alert over a mutated form of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong is on alert over a mutated form of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first locally detected mutated strain could be South African variant, top government adviser says

  • Professor David Hui says preliminary tests indicate 29-year-old Dubai engineer may have been infected with the B.1.351 strain, more details this afternoon
  • South African variant can break through protection offered by vaccines to some degree but shots should still be effective, according to studies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:53pm, 20 Apr, 2021

