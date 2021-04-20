Hong Kong is on alert over a mutated form of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first locally detected mutated strain could be South African variant, top government adviser says
- Professor David Hui says preliminary tests indicate 29-year-old Dubai engineer may have been infected with the B.1.351 strain, more details this afternoon
- South African variant can break through protection offered by vaccines to some degree but shots should still be effective, according to studies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong is on alert over a mutated form of the coronavirus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen