Hong Kong and Singapore are working towards forming a travel bubble. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble ‘won’t burst’ despite mutated strain, mid-May launch target remains
- Emergence of potentially more infectious coronavirus variant will not derail plans for restoring travel links between the two cities as soon as May, according to sources
- Hong Kong confirmed its first locally detected Covid-19 cases with the N501Y mutation over the weekend
