People wait to get the Sinovac vaccine at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Sinovac vaccine gives 70 per cent less protection against South African variant, but Hongkongers urged to still get jab
- New data published by mainland scientists shows drop in level of protection
- Health experts looking into whether mixing vaccines more effective in combating new strains
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
