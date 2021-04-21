Experts suggest the first local coronavirus case involving a mutant strain of the virus may have been transmitted during the patient’s quarantine at the Ramada in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts warn of possible transmissions in quarantine hotels; city records one new infection
- One expert suggests people be tested more frequently during their 21 days in isolation, while another calls for air purifiers to be installed in hotel corridors
- Meanwhile, the source of infection for the city’s first local case of a mutant strain of the virus remains a mystery after one suspected source of environmental contamination tested negative
