Hong Kong / Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong local tours to resume without vaccination requirement for sightseers; more than 20 new Covid-19 cases expected

  • Tour participants would no longer be required to get vaccinated but must use the government’s coronavirus risk-exposure app, according to tourism lawmaker
  • Two infections with unknown origins expected among more than 20 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to sources

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 2:16pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Tour groups may be able to return to Hong Kong as early as May 8. Photo: Sun Yeung
