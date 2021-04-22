Tour groups may be able to return to Hong Kong as early as May 8. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus: Hong Kong local tours to resume without vaccination requirement for sightseers; more than 20 new Covid-19 cases expected
- Tour participants would no longer be required to get vaccinated but must use the government’s coronavirus risk-exposure app, according to tourism lawmaker
- Two infections with unknown origins expected among more than 20 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to sources
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tour groups may be able to return to Hong Kong as early as May 8. Photo: Sun Yeung