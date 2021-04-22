The flowers of the Bauhinia aperilobata. Photo: Handout The flowers of the Bauhinia aperilobata. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong green group discovers bauhinia species not previously found in city

  • Green Power noticed the Bauhinia aperilobata, of the same family as the city’s official flower, the Bauhinia blakeana, during a survey of Sha Lo Tung in Tai Po last June
  • The plant, normally found in Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangdong and Guangxi provinces in southern China, is distinct from other bauhinia species seen in Hong Kong

Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 8:43pm, 22 Apr, 2021

