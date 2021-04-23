Pupils are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing point stationed at a school in Tai Wai. Photo: Winson Wong Pupils are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing point stationed at a school in Tai Wai. Photo: Winson Wong
Pupils are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing point stationed at a school in Tai Wai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong expecting 10 new coronavirus cases; authorities investigate rash of false positives at testing firm

  • Medical source says there is at least one untraceable local case among Friday’s new infections
  • Ten preliminary-positive cases reported by the firm BGI have since been found to be negative, while two have been confirmed and results for 18 others are still pending

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:52pm, 23 Apr, 2021

