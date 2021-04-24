An official report on Hong Kong’s fertility rates released last December showed a declining trend over the past nearly four decades. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s shortage of births goes from bad to worse as Covid-19 health risks deter women from having babies
- It’s hard to think about starting a family now, but experts say women must mind their body clock
- Having a baby remains a personal choice, but ‘vaccinated women don’t need to wait to conceive’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An official report on Hong Kong’s fertility rates released last December showed a declining trend over the past nearly four decades. Photo: Edmond So