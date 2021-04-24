Hong Kong is among places developing nasal spray Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting three new cases; nasal spray vaccine by HKU could be available in two to three years
- HKU team conducting phase-one clinical trials, with product deemed safe so far, and babies as young as six months expected to also be covered once drug hits market
- Fully vaccinated individuals will only need one dose of inhaled version, while the unvaccinated will require two doses
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
