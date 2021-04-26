Experts have called on the Hong Kong government to make sure its green bonds finance the right projects. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s 2050 climate goals at risk if ‘green finance’ funds don’t go to the right projects, experts say
- Green groups want money put into energy, transport sectors instead of massive incinerator project
- Projects that encourage regional collaboration on renewable energy deserve funding, experts agree
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
