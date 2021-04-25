A woman visits a Covid-19 testing centre outside the Immigration Department’s headquarters in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AFP A woman visits a Covid-19 testing centre outside the Immigration Department’s headquarters in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong labour minister defends Philippines flight ban in face of criticism; city confirms six new cases

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says concerns raised by domestic worker employment agencies over the ban’s impact on the city’s supply of helpers were overblown
  • In a blog post, Law says ‘controlling the epidemic is the most important consideration now’, and policies towards domestic workers were no exception

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:35pm, 25 Apr, 2021

