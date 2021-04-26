A man is silhouetted against the tail sections of Singapore Airlines commercial jets at Changi Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble to launch May 26 with vaccination requirement for Hong Kong residents
- Quarantine-free travel between the two air hubs comes as Covid-19 cases in both cities have stabilised, with social-distancing measures being reduced
- Residents younger than 16, medically unsuitable for inoculation or traveling on non-Hong Kong documents will be exempted from the vaccination mandate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
