Residents queue for Covid-19 testing in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms four new cases; experts appeal for stricter testing system against imported infections
- More Covid-19 testing for returnees, better staff training and measures to improve laboratory reliability among suggestions to tackle community threat from imported cases
- All of Monday’s new coronavirus infections are imported, three involve the N501Y mutation
