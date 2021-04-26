Residents queue for Covid-19 testing in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So Residents queue for Covid-19 testing in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms four new cases; experts appeal for stricter testing system against imported infections

  • More Covid-19 testing for returnees, better staff training and measures to improve laboratory reliability among suggestions to tackle community threat from imported cases
  • All of Monday’s new coronavirus infections are imported, three involve the N501Y mutation

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:51pm, 26 Apr, 2021

