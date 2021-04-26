The first Hong Kong residents cross over from Macau during last November’s launch of the Return2HK scheme. Photo: Felix Wong The first Hong Kong residents cross over from Macau during last November’s launch of the Return2HK scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
The first Hong Kong residents cross over from Macau during last November’s launch of the Return2HK scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents will be eligible to return from anywhere in mainland China without quarantine from Thursday

  • No two-week quarantine for residents living over the border who test coronavirus negative just before returning to Hong Kong
  • Minister says one-way system can only be reciprocal when Hong Kong has close to zero new Covid-19 cases, no untraceable infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:39pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The first Hong Kong residents cross over from Macau during last November’s launch of the Return2HK scheme. Photo: Felix Wong The first Hong Kong residents cross over from Macau during last November’s launch of the Return2HK scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
The first Hong Kong residents cross over from Macau during last November’s launch of the Return2HK scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE