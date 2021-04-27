BGI’s Hong Kong testing facility in Tai Po. Photo: SCMP
Punishing coronavirus testing lab for failures a balancing act amid Hong Kong’s pandemic battle: Carrie Lam
- Calling mainland-backed BGI a ‘very important partner’ in ramping up screenings, chief executive says city weighed potentially negative impact of levying harsher sanctions against firm
- Recent probe found sample contamination may have led to an unusually high number of preliminary-positive cases emerging from facility
