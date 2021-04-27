A general view of 8 Kennedy Terrace, where around 50 people were ordered into quarantine. Photo: Google Maps
Residents of luxury Hong Kong housing block question legal grounds for government quarantine order after helper found with mutant strain
- One resident maintains the quarantine arrangement for the building is ‘not consistent with existing protocols’
- In a lawyer’s letter to the Department of Health, two families demand their isolation orders in writing, or say they ‘will see this quarantine as false imprisonment’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A general view of 8 Kennedy Terrace, where around 50 people were ordered into quarantine. Photo: Google Maps