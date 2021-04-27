A general view of weightlifting machines at the 24/7 Fitness outlet in the Tin Ping Shopping Centre in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout A general view of weightlifting machines at the 24/7 Fitness outlet in the Tin Ping Shopping Centre in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
A general view of weightlifting machines at the 24/7 Fitness outlet in the Tin Ping Shopping Centre in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong gym-goer fighting for his life after weightlifting accident

  • The 41-year-old man was found unconscious with a barbell on his chest, and was sent to North District Hospital for treatment
  • Personal trainer says he believes the man had not applied the safety lock on the piece of equipment

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:04am, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A general view of weightlifting machines at the 24/7 Fitness outlet in the Tin Ping Shopping Centre in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout A general view of weightlifting machines at the 24/7 Fitness outlet in the Tin Ping Shopping Centre in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
A general view of weightlifting machines at the 24/7 Fitness outlet in the Tin Ping Shopping Centre in Sheung Shui. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE