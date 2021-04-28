Hong Kong residents stand in line awaiting a BioNTech Covid-19 jab earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctors tasked with signing off on restaurant staff vaccine exemptions decry ‘very confusing’ situation
- ‘The responsibility should not lie entirely on private doctors,’ medical association president says, calling for clearer guidelines from the government
- The multi-tiered system set to roll out on Thursday will mean different operating hours and seating capacity for restaurants and bars based on new vaccination requirements for employees and customers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong residents stand in line awaiting a BioNTech Covid-19 jab earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg