Macau’s most recent Covid-19 case was an imported infection detected on April 7. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: Hong Kong in travel bubble talks with Macau but obstacles exist, Carrie Lam says

  • Lam reveals officials have been exploring with Macau ‘any mechanism to bring travelling convenience’ after coronavirus crisis cut flow of people between the neighbouring cities
  • ‘Biggest obstacle’ revolves around preventing Hongkongers bypassing quarantine rules and crossing into mainland China once in Macau, city leader says

Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:07pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Macau’s most recent Covid-19 case was an imported infection detected on April 7. Photo: Getty Images
