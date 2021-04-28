Macau’s most recent Covid-19 case was an imported infection detected on April 7. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: Hong Kong in travel bubble talks with Macau but obstacles exist, Carrie Lam says
- Lam reveals officials have been exploring with Macau ‘any mechanism to bring travelling convenience’ after coronavirus crisis cut flow of people between the neighbouring cities
- ‘Biggest obstacle’ revolves around preventing Hongkongers bypassing quarantine rules and crossing into mainland China once in Macau, city leader says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Macau’s most recent Covid-19 case was an imported infection detected on April 7. Photo: Getty Images