Hong Kong urged to procure more electric vehicles after watchdog’s report finds number in government fleet has fallen by a third in five years

  • Number of EVs used by various government departments and bureaus fell from 249 at the start of 2016 to just 169 by December 31 last year
  • Expert says the drop is to be expected and high-performance EVs are currently too expensive for government

Zoe Low
Updated: 8:34pm, 28 Apr, 2021

A lack of charging facilities were among issues mentioned in the audit report. Photo: Nora Tam
