The proportion of young smokers using e-cigarettes and similar smoking devices has increased for the third straight year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Delays to e-cigarette sales ban in Hong Kong is entrenching the habit into youngsters’ lives, campaigners warn

  • Nearly 86 per cent of 283 current smokers aged 25 or below tried e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products in 2019-20, survey finds
  • Lawmakers urged to hurry up and pass a bill, introduced in early 2019, to ban the import, production, distribution, sales and promotion of new smoking products

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:25pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
