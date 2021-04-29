The proportion of young smokers using e-cigarettes and similar smoking devices has increased for the third straight year. Photo: Winson Wong
Delays to e-cigarette sales ban in Hong Kong is entrenching the habit into youngsters’ lives, campaigners warn
- Nearly 86 per cent of 283 current smokers aged 25 or below tried e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products in 2019-20, survey finds
- Lawmakers urged to hurry up and pass a bill, introduced in early 2019, to ban the import, production, distribution, sales and promotion of new smoking products
