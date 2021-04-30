Residents queue outside a specimen collection station in Tung Chung for compulsory testing. Photo: Winson Wong Residents queue outside a specimen collection station in Tung Chung for compulsory testing. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health adviser warns of possible fifth wave of infections after discovery of untraceable case with mutant strain

  • Recently loosened social-distancing measures might need to be tightened once more if infections rise rapidly, Professor David Hui says
  • An infectious disease expert, meanwhile, suggests mass testing for city’s foreign domestic workers as woman carrying the N501Y and E484K mutations had met with other helpers

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 2:54pm, 30 Apr, 2021

