Mutated versions of the coronavirus have put city health officials on high alert, with one untraceable case resulting in the evacuation of entire housing block on Thursday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Indian mutated variant found in 10 Hong Kong Covid-19 cases, PolyU research team finds
- Seven of the cases arrived on a flight from New Delhi on April 4, though those might prove the tip of the iceberg, as the University of Hong Kong is now conducting genome sequencing on passenger samples
- Considered a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organization, the mutated strain has now been identified in at least 17 countries
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
