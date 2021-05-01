People queue on Saturday at a mobile specimen collection station in Tung Chung set up for people subject to compulsory testing orders. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister brushes off criticism of ‘discriminatory’ new rules for domestic workers; city facing 8 new cases
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan maintains authorities ‘will never label specific groups’ amid uproar over new rules requiring Covid-19 tests for all helpers and vaccinations for some
- The city is expecting to log eight new coronavirus infections, all of them imported
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People queue on Saturday at a mobile specimen collection station in Tung Chung set up for people subject to compulsory testing orders. Photo: May Tse