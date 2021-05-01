Domestic workers wait for a Covid-19 test in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Domestic workers wait for a Covid-19 test in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong should not force foreign domestic workers to be vaccinated, says the Philippines’ top diplomat in the city

  • Hong Kong government says all 370,000 helpers must be inoculated before contracts can be renewed
  • But Consul General Raly Tejada says in that case the policy should apply to all foreign workers

Phila Siu
Updated: 8:49pm, 1 May, 2021

