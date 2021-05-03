Cathay Pacific is among the airlines expected to once again begin flying from Britian to Hong Kong this week. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay Pacific is among the airlines expected to once again begin flying from Britian to Hong Kong this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific is among the airlines expected to once again begin flying from Britian to Hong Kong this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: flights from Britain to Hong Kong set to resume this week for first time since Christmas cut-off

  • The rules relaxation will accompany Britain’s reclassification from ‘extremely high risk’ to ‘very high risk’ as infections there dip and vaccination rates soar
  • More than 1,000 Hongkongers remain stranded in the country, while others have travelled to third destinations for 21 days to get around current rules

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny LeeOlga Wong
Danny Lee  and Olga Wong

Updated: 11:15am, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific is among the airlines expected to once again begin flying from Britian to Hong Kong this week. Photo: Winson Wong Cathay Pacific is among the airlines expected to once again begin flying from Britian to Hong Kong this week. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific is among the airlines expected to once again begin flying from Britian to Hong Kong this week. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE