Hong Kong foreign domestic workers stood in long queues over the weekend after a mandatory Covid-19 testing order was put in place for the community. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong foreign domestic workers stood in long queues over the weekend after a mandatory Covid-19 testing order was put in place for the community. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong domestic worker group lodges complaint with equality commission over new testing, vaccination mandate

  • But Ricky Chu, the watchdog’s head, notes issues of differential treatment are exempted by law when it comes to public health concerns
  • The Monday filing, which comes as the city is expecting two imported Covid-19 cases, follows suggestions of discrimination from the Philippines’ foreign affairs secretary and local consulate

Christy Leung
Updated: 1:56pm, 3 May, 2021

