Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said a plan to require vaccination of incoming domestic helpers has been put on hold. Photo: Felix Wong
Carrie Lam puts brakes on Hong Kong’s new helper vaccine policy amid firestorm of criticism

  • City leader has asked labour secretary to review scheme and hold discussions with consulates from countries that provide most domestic workers
  • Chief executive also says authorities are reviewing whether full vaccination should play a role in determining mandatory quarantine lengths

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:51am, 4 May, 2021

