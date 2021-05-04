Some fully vaccinated residents of Tung Chung’s Caribbean Coast development are deeply unhappy with their mandatory quarantine order. Photo: Winson Wong Some fully vaccinated residents of Tung Chung’s Caribbean Coast development are deeply unhappy with their mandatory quarantine order. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: quarantined Hong Kong residents question why vaccination made no difference

  • Some among the 1,027 sent to a government facility last week express dismay no exemptions have been made for those with two jabs, negative test
  • Others have complained about arrangements at Penny’s Bay, suggesting home quarantine would have been an easier, most cost-effective option

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 12:40pm, 4 May, 2021

